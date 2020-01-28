MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Roseville businessman who hid his income between 1999 and 2018 has been sentenced to 46 months in prison for tax evasion.
Randal Brinkman, 61, owned and operated a construction company. Over the course of 20 years, Brinkman evaded tax assessments by using sham businesses, closing personal bank accounts, and even creating a fake religious organization.
Following a 2007 IRS audit, Brinkman filed personal tax income returns for the years 2002 through 2007, admitting he owed more than $145,000 in federal income taxes for those years. However, despite filing the returns, Brinkman did not pay any of the taxes he admitted owed to the IRS. He then failed to pay his federal income taxes from 2012 through 2018.
Brinkman was found guilty on July 25, 2019 following a four-day jury trial.
