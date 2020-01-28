Comments
SIMEK’S shared this meatball recipe with WCCO Mid-Morning viewers.
Pull Apart Meatball Sliders
1 bag simeks meatballs
1 bag mozzarella cheese
1 party pack Hawaiian rolls (24)
Grated Parmesan
Butter
Minced garlic
Italian seasonings
Raos marinara
1. Lay rolls on baking sheet
2. Cut 1 inch circles in rolls
3. Thaw meatballs according to package
4. Melt butter, mix in garlic and seasoning and brush onto rolls.
5. Coat meatballs in sauce
6. Place one meatball in each roll
7. Sprinkle with Italian seasoning, Parmesan and mozzarella
8. Bake at 400 for 15 minutes
