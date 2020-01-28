MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says there were no serious injuries after a truck lost control and went over a bridge near Owatonna.
According to the state patrol, the incident happened just before 9 a.m. on Interstate 35 near Owatonna. There, a 2003 Ford Ranger spun out, went off the bridge and landed on the railroad tracks below.
“The driver was using cruise control, and even though it’s relatively warm outside and the roads appear clear, using it in the winter is not recommended,” the state patrol said.
The driver, a 28-year-old Owatonna man, and a passenger, a 25-year-old Faribault man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and were taken to a local hospital. They were both wearing seat belts.
According to the state patrol, alcohol was not involved.
