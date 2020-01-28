Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minnesota United FC announced Tuesday that they have signed Paraguayan forward Luis Amarilla, on loan from Vélez Sarsfield, from Argentina’s Primera Divisón.
Amarilla spent the 2019 season with Universidad Católica, of Ecuador’s Liga PRO, where he scored 19 goals in 24 games, leading the league in the Serie A season. Previously, he spent the 2017 and 2018 seasons with Vélez Sarsfield, making a total of 12 game appearances over two seasons.
Amarilla will be with the Loons on a 12-month loan using targeted allocation money, pending a physical and visa.
“He (Amarilla) comes with all the right attributes, and more importantly I think he’s young enough to get better,” head coach of the Loons, Adrian Heath, said.
You must log in to post a comment.