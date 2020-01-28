Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The hunt for the Winter Carnival Medallion is over.
The medallion was found just hours after clue number 10 was released Monday night.
According to the Pioneer Press, Dan Schonhardt spotted it in Highland Park just after 2 a.m.
If he presents copies of all the clues along with a registered light-up Treasure Hunt medallion, Schonhardt could be in for a prize check of as much as $10,000.
Also this year, hunt sponsor Love Your Melon is offering a year’s worth of products, a $2,500 value, if the finder snapped a selfie with the medallion while wearing a Love Your Melon beanie.
The winner will be introduced at a news conference at 11:00 a.m. in St. Paul.
