MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 35-year-old Albany, Minnesota, man is dead after falling into a grain bin in a farming accident Tuesday.
According to the Stearns County Sheriff’s Office, the sheriff’s office received a call shortly after 10 a.m. about a missing person on a farm in St. Martin Township. The caller said they could not find their son and believed he may have fallen into a grain bin.
The St. Martin Fire Department responded and worked to find the victim in the grain bin, which was three-quarters full of corn. They eventually recovered the victim inside the bin.
The victim is identified as Brandon Schaefer. Officials believe he was working on loosening frozen corn in the grain bin when he fell in and was buried.
Schaefer was taken by ambulance to Paynesville Hospital where he was later pronounced dead.
