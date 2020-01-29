Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old boy is in police custody in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in St. Paul’s West Side neighborhood.
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 14-year-old boy is in police custody in connection to the shooting of a 14-year-old girl in St. Paul’s West Side neighborhood.
Police made the announcement Wednesday evening on Twitter. The shooting happened Sunday afternoon near the intersection of Robert and Cesar Chavez streets.
The girl, who was shot in the stomach, is still recovering at Regions Hospital. Police say she is in stable condition.
You must log in to post a comment.