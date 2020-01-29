Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A Braham couple who failed to pay taxes for five years now owe more than $18,700.
Kevin and Cindy Kangas have been charged in Chisago County with six felony counts of failing to file individual income tax returns and six felony counts of failing to pay income tax.
According to the complaints, the Kangas’ earned taxable income from their contracting business, Kangas Tank, but failed to file their state income tax returns and pay income tax between 2013 and 2018.
If convicted, they could face up to 60 years in prison.
