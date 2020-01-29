MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 46-year-old Oakdale man has been sentenced for falsely recording his hours worked and mileage reimbursement claims while working as a probation agent for the Dakota County Community Corrections.
According to Dakota County Attorney James Backstrom, Troy Dal Withers pleaded guilty Tuesday to one count of misconduct of a public officer or public employee, a gross misdemeanor, in connection to four separate incidents from June 2018 to February 2019.
On at least four occasions, Withers reported meeting with clients or attending meetings he did not actually attend and claimed mileage reimbursement on three of those occasions. An investigation revealed Withers was actually at Running Aces, a casino and racetrack, during all four of these occasions.
Withers was sentenced to 10 days of community service and placed on probation for up to two years. He is also required to pay a $750 fine, pay restitution and successfully complete gambling treatment.
“We are pleased to have brought this former employee to justice,” Backstrom said.
Withers resigned from his position on April 11, 2019.
