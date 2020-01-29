Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Some drivers who are pulled over for a broken light in Hennepin County won’t be issued a ticket. They will instead get a different piece of paper.
Hennepin County Sheriff’s deputies will now issue vouchers to get those busted headlights, taillights and signals fixed.
MicroGrants, a local nonprofit focused on low-income citizens, is picking up the bill.
Official say minor issues like broken lights can lead to losing a driver’s license, and the voucher increases the chance of actually fixing the lights.
