



Animals in Minnesota continue to impress people on the internet.

For instance, who could forget the raccoon who tasted social media stardom in 2018 after making an epic free solo ascent of a 25-story building in downtown St. Paul?

Now, the internet’s eye has turned to a Twin Cities duck that can play the drums, banging its little webbed feet on bongos and snares, maintaining a remarkably steady rhythm.

The result: memes.

Tfw I see the duck playing the drums with his beautiful little feet vid. pic.twitter.com/RVy9z7a6ws — Elise Bell™️ (@eliseybell) January 24, 2020

Musicians and rap artists are playing with the feathered percussionists’ steady beats, creating whole new genres like “Duck Metal.”

The duck’s name is Ben Afquack, and can be followed on the Instagram account @minnesotaduck. Since video of Afquack drumming was posted last week, it’s been viewed millions of times and shared widely across numerous social platforms.

According to The Star Tribune, the 11-month-old duck lives in St. Paul with his 29-year-old human, Derek Johnson. The two go on adventures together all over the Twin Cities.

Recently, they’ve been to Nickelodeon Universe and the St. Paul Winter Carnival, where carnival-goers recognized the newly-hatched social media star.

Johnson told the newspaper that he recommends having a duck as a pet, noting that Ben Afquack loves to cuddle and gets along well with dogs.