



Activists in the Twin Cities are calling for Sen. Amy Klobuchar to withdraw from the race for president following reports that a black teenager might have been imprisoned for a murder he didn’t commit while she was a top prosecutor.

Members of Black Lives Matter Twin Cities, Minneapolis NAACP, Communities United Against Police Brutality and other groups held a news conference Wednesday morning, calling for Klobuchar to suspend her campaign and focus on social justice in the Twin Cities.

The call from activists comes following an Associated Press story published this week that highlights inconsistencies in a 2002 case that Klobuchar has touted as an example of her tough-on-crime record. She mentioned the case last fall during a Democratic debate.

The case sent Myon Burrell to prison. He was 16 when Tyesha Edwards, an 11-year-old girl, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while studying inside her south Minneapolis home. Burrell was convicted of the murder twice, once while Klobuchar headed the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office and again after she left.

The Associated Press report published Tuesday, in collaboration with American Public Media, raised questions about the convictions, saying that police relied on jailhouse informants who have since recanted their stories, adding that one man who is in prison confessed to the murder. Also noted was the lack of gun, fingerprint or DNA evidence.

All the while, Burrell has maintained his innocence, rejecting all plea deals.

On Wednesday, the Associated Press reported that the slain girl’s stepfather is among those questioning whether Burrell was guilty.

In response to the story, Klobuchar’s campaign reportedly told the wire service that if there’s new evidence, it should be reviewed by the court. The campaign added that the second time Burrell was convicted (the first conviction was overturned by the Minnesota Supreme Court), she was no longer Hennepin County’s top prosecutor.

Klobuchar is trailing the four Democrat front-runners – Former Vice President Joe Biden, Sens. Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren, and former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg – ahead of the Feb. 3 Iowa caucuses. The most recent Iowa polls show her support at about 9%.

