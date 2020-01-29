Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The DailyMeal created a list of the best doughnuts in every state, with Bogart’s Doughnut Co. in Minneapolis taking the cake for the best doughnuts in Minnesota.
The rich, yeasty brioche dough is what helps to make the doughnuts at Bogart’s so irresistible.
Their focus is on letting their quality ingredients shine through and creating the best flavors, which includes Nutella-filled, lavender cake and cold press cake doughnuts, to name just a few.
Bogart’s produces handmade doughnuts everyday, ensuring that you will receive the freshest doughnuts possible. Check out their Facebook page to see what’s available daily.
They also offers catering, online orders and delivery options — who wouldn’t want doughnuts brought right to their door?
904 West 36th Street
Minneapolis, MN 55408
(612) 886-1670
www.bogartsdoughnutco.com
