MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Amid contract negotiations with Minneapolis Public Schools, educational support professionals will be holding informational picketing sessions Wednesday and Friday.
These workers, from the Minneapolis Federation of Teachers, Local #59, are negotiating a two-year contract with the public school system. For the second contract in a row, the schools are asking the professionals to take a step freeze. They are also offering 0%, 1%, or 2% wage increases for school year 2019 and 2020.
Two thirds of educational support professionals work at least two jobs; 75% of their union members make under $29,500 a year. They also pay the same amount of money for health insurance as their colleagues who make over $100,000 a year.
“Every day ESP make school happen for students and families in every neighborhood in our city. Yet, for another contract cycle ESP are being asked to take a disproportionate hit in contract negotiations. Our members have had enough and are informational picketing outside their schools to demand the school board improve their offer for our members,” said Shaun Laden, President of the MFT 59 ESP Union.
