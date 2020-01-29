MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State High School League (MSHSL) has approved a new hockey uniform for Waseca High School that honor Officer Arik Matson.
On Tuesday evening, MSHSL shared a picture of the new jersey on Facebook. The new jerseys feature a patch with Matson’s badge number 222.
The MSHSL says the patch is in line with rules dictated by the National Federation of State High School Associations and MSHSL.
A previous jersey design, donated to the team by Gemini Athletic Wear of Edina, was not approved by the MSHSL and players could not wear the jerseys during the game. Those jerseys will be auctioned off to benefit Matson’s family. The specifics have not been released.
Earlier in January, Matson, 32, was shot in the head during a call in Waseca. He’s recovering in the hospital and recently had reconstructive surgery for broken bones in his face and skull.
A GoFundMe account has been set up for the Waseca officer and his family.
