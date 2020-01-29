MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – He was everyone’s favorite visitor at Children’s Minnesota Hospital in St. Paul.

But now it’s time for him to retire.

Havoc, the St. Paul Police K-9, was known for patrolling the hospital wings visiting kids and their families.

Wednesday morning started with a party at Children’s Minnesota for 10-year-old Havoc.

A party to remember a long lived career from Havoc, who was a patrol dog for 8 years for the St. Paul Police Department.

Although Havoc served the Capitol city streets, it was the hallways of the hospital where he made the biggest impact.

“As soon as and we went in to visit the kids and the smile across their faces, we just knew it was the right thing to do and we’ve been doing it now for almost 8 years,” St. Paul K-9 officer, Jay Curiel said.

Over those 8 years, Havoc and his partner Jay Curiel met over 800 sick children at Children’s Minnesota, giving them a break to just smile, relax and be happy.

And in many ways, the simple act of just petting Havoc turned into a medicine for kids like 2-year-old Tayden Degroot.

“He was absolutely ecstatic about it because he loves puppies,” says Degroot’s mother. “I think they’re just such a help for healing and if the child is stressed out being here.”

This retirement is just about timing, Curiel wants to wrap up Havoc’s career while he’s still healthy and can enjoy being a stay at home, family dog.

“We’ll adopt him from the city so then he’ll be fully our dog then,” Curiel said.

Officer Curiel will begin training the new K-9 patrol dog next month.

When the time is right, they’ll continue visiting kids in the hospital.