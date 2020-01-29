MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A new Super Bowl commercial is highlighting the achievements of the Univesity of Wisconsin-Madison Veterinary Medicine program.
WeatherTech, a manufacturer of automotive accessories and home and pet care products, released the 30-second commercial on Wednesday.
It features a “lucky dog” named Scout, who was diagnosed with a rare tumor on his heart last February.
Dogs with his specific type of cancer typically only have a 1% survival rate, but thankfully for Scout, experts at UW-Madison’s School of Veterinary Medicine were able to step in with cutting-edge treatment.
Now, thanks to ongoing treatment at the university, Scout’s tumor is all but gone.
The ad follows Scout’s journey through treatment and celebrates the work being done at the university. The commercial ends with a call to viewers to donate to the school’s cancer research efforts.
This is the first time UW-Madison has been the subject of a Super Bowl commercial, the university said.
To learn more about how you can donate to the UW-Madison School of Veterinary Medicine click here.
