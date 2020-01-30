MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A bicyclist from the Twin Cities has died after being hit by a car earlier this month in southern California.
Adam Nickelson, 30, of St. Paul, died on Jan. 23 in an Orange County hospital four days after being struck by a car late at night in Huntington Beach, The Orange County Register reports.
Police found Nickelson in the street, near the intersection of Beach Boulevard and Indianapolis Avenue, suffering from severe injuries. Relatives say Nickelson was on his way home after getting food at McDonald’s.
The driver of the car, a 64-year-old Huntington Beach man, stopped at the scene and cooperated with authorities, the Register reports. The crash remains under investigation.
According to an obituary, Nickelson was passionate about film and cinema and also loved reading, writing and gaming.
“Adam was known for his kindness, funny quick wit, free spirit, his mischievous smile and compassion for humankind,” his obituary reads. “Adam’s legacy should be summed up by his favorite quote, ‘Be kind, for everyone you meet is fighting a hard battle.'”
Nickelson’s funeral is slated for this weekend in St. Paul.
