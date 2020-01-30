Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Authorities in the south metro say a dog is reunited with its owner after it was rescued Wednesday from a frozen river.
The Bloomington Police Department says it rescued a German Shepherd that had broken through the ice over a river on the city’s south side.
The dog appeared unharmed. Police kept the dog at an animal shelter until its owner was located.
