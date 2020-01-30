MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Delta Airlines announced Thursday the launch of a new uniform program, amid employee allegations that their current uniforms are causing health problems.
The airline company revamped their uniforms in 2018. Approximately 65,000 employees received these uniforms, which were designed in collaboration with Lands’ End and Zac Posen. Posen announced he was closing his label on Nov. 1, 2019.
The new program will refresh the uniforms for all flight attendants and above-wing airport customer agents. Delta also says they will be making additions to the below-wing uniform collection, targeting late 2021 for the new uniform launch.
On Jan. 3, over 500 employees sued Lands’ End, alleging the uniforms caused them to suffer vocal cord dysfunction, breathing difficulties, rashes, and blurred vision. These new uniforms will utilize more sustainable textile practices, take greater control of the production process, and offer employees a greater choice of garments. They will also carry the OEKO-TEX STANDARD 100 label, the highest standard in the textile industry.
Until the program launches next year, Delta employees will be offered new uniform choices. Delta says the below-wing employees have shared overall positive feedback about the uniform program and those employees will continue with the current uniforms. The company is making some updates to the collection in response to employee feedback.
“At Delta, our people are the foundation for our success. In response to our employees, we’ve taken steps over the past few months to address feedback received about the uniform, including offering alternative garments, hiring fabric experts, and conducting comprehensive chemical testing,” said Ekrem Dimbiloglu, Director of the New Uniform Program. “This is a big decision, but we side with our people, and we are making a change.”
Delta will share additional details soon and will provide opportunities for employee engagement and feedback in the coming days.
