MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources says anglers will once again be able to keep some walleye during the open-water season on Mille Lacs Lake this year.

The DNR announced the decision on Thursday.

The state and Ojibwe bands with fishing rights on Mille Lacs recently agreed on a safe harvest level of 150,000 pounds of walleye, the same as last year. That provides a state allocation of 87,800 pounds.

The DNR will announce open-water fishing regulations for Mille Lacs Lake in late March.

