MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Gov. Tim Walz and other DFL leaders on Thursday introduced a compromise bill aimed at improving access to affordable insulin.
Walz says the “commonsense legislation” includes provisions put forward from Republicans during negotiations and is ready to begin implementing immediately.
“The cost of insulin has tripled in the last ten years—raking in the cash for pharmaceutical companies while Minnesotans with diabetes are left scrambling to afford the drug they need to survive,” Walz said. “We have a solution to this crisis. Taking the best from both Democrat and Republican proposals, this compromise bill would increase access to affordable insulin, hold Big Pharma accountable, and is ready to be implemented. There’s no reason not to support it.”
The legislation, called the Alec Smith Insulin Affordability Act, was pre-filed Thursday.
DFL leaders say the legislation ensures Minnesotans facing an emergency have access to an immediate refill at their pharmacy. Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan says the legislation was influenced by the community.
“We know the best solutions come directly from the community itself,” Flanagan said. “That is why this commonsense legislation was created in partnership with Minnesotans who have bravely shared their struggles to afford insulin. Centered around patients, it creates a safety net to ensure Minnesotans can get the insulin they need at a price they can afford.”
Walz says that progress was made during closed-door negotiations, but Republicans wouldn’t budge on holding pharmaceutical companies accountable. Part of the legislation would place a small tax on insulin manufactures to create an insulin affordability program and “make pharmaceutical companies part of the solution for the crisis they created.”
The bill is named after Alec Smith, a Minneapolis man with Type 1 Diabetes who died after he couldn’t afford to buy insulin and began rationing it.
WCCO-TV has requested a response from the Minnesota Republican Party, but has yet to hear back.
