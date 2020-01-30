MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Drivers stopped for a broken car light in Hennepin County will no longer be issued a fix-it ticket. They’ll get a different piece of paper instead.
As of Wednesday, Hennepin County deputies will start handing out vouchers to get those busted headlights, taillights, brake lights or turn signals fixed.
The “Lights On!” program is a partnership between law enforcement and MicroGrants, a Minneapolis non-profit focused on helping low-income people break the cycle of poverty.
Law enforcement says minor issues like broken lights can lead to losing a driver’s license and the voucher increases the chance of actually fixing the lights.
“Programs like Lights On! are a win for everyone,” said Hennepin County Sheriff David P. Hutchinson. “These vouchers lead to safer cars on the road and better interactions between law enforcement officers and the public. Most importantly, by avoiding tickets, we’re preventing a ripple effect that can seriously affect the financial stability of low-income individuals.”
To learn more about the Lights On! program click here.
You must log in to post a comment.