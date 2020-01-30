Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Are you Team Pizza or Team Wings? Many people have decided on their go-to Super Bowl food already, but a new survey shows what the most popular Goodle search is for big game food choices.
Here in Minnesota, cocktail weenies are tops. The same goes for Wisconsin and North Dakota. The adjacent pigs in a blanket appetizer was the top choice in Oklahoma.
South Dakota likes meatballs, and Iowa goes for Irish Stew.
Among the other choices, Illinois searches most for seven-layer dip, California and Florida are all about Buffalo chicken dip, and Washington State opts for lobster dip.
Other states that are united with Minnesota in searching for cocktail weenies are Colorado, Tennessee, Mississippi, Virginia, Indiana, and Michigan.
