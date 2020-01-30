Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 24-year-old Sauk Rapids man is reportedly facing charges accusing him of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl while working as a personal care assistant.
According to the St. Cloud Times, Cole Kenneth Van Halbeck faces one count of first-degree criminal sexual conduct with a person under 13 years old, which is a felony.
The criminal complaint states Halbeck sexually assaulted the juvenile victim while he worked in her Sartell home as a personal care assistant between February and April 2016.
The child reportedly told investigators that Halbeck assaulted her on more than one occasion.
Halbeck faces up to 30 years in prison and/or a $40,000 fine if convicted.
