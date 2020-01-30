Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Senator Tina Smith announced her guest for the President’s State of the Union Address: Duluth Mayor Emily Larson.
The two will attend the address together on Feb. 4.
As soon as she was elected senator, Smith made her first stop in Duluth. Since then, she and Larson have worked together on many issues, including affordable housing.
“Duluth was my first stop after becoming Senator for Minnesota, and I’m so glad Mayor Larson has agreed to be my guest for the President’s State of the Union Address,” said Smith. “Her commitment to increasing affordable housing in Duluth inspired me to conduct a statewide listening tour to learn how other local leaders around Minnesota are tackling these same challenges.”
