MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A study from the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) suggests that people who consume more foods with the antioxidant flavonol may be less likely to develop Alzheimer’s dementia later on in life.
Flavonol is found in nearly all fruits and vegetables, as well as tea.
“More research is needed to confirm these results, but these are promising findings,” said study author Dr. Thomas M. Holland. “Eating more fruits and vegetables and drinking more tea could be a fairly inexpensive and easy way for people to help stave off Alzheimer’s dementia.”
The study from AAN, a professional society of neuroscientists headquartered in Minnesota, involved 921 people, with an average age of 81.
The participants were divided into groups based on how much flavonol they consumed. Researchers followed them for about six years – and in that time span 220 participants developed Alzheimer’s dementia, according to the study.
In the end the study determined that the people who consumed the most flavonol were 48% less likely to develop Alzheimer’s dementia, after adjusting for genetic predisposition, lifestyle factors, and other health conditions.
Flavonol can be found in pears, olive oil, wine, tomato sauce, kale, beans, tea, spinach and broccoli, oranges, tomatoes and apples.
Researchers cautioned that, “the majority of participants in the study were white people, so the results may not reflect the general population.”
