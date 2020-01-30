MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Hennepin County judge sentenced a woman Thursday for faking crimes to help people get visas to stay in the United States.
Yuridia Hernandez Linares, 36, will have to serve three-years probation. She admitted to theft by swindle for concocting a plan where undocumented women paid her $2,000 to stage fake robberies.
Hernandez Linares would cut the women with a sharp object to make it look like someone attacked them. She did it because police can offer temporary visas to crime victims.
Eden Prairie police cracked the case after realizing Linares had a similar story four years ago when she needed a visa.