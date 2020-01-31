MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Delta Air Lines announced Friday that it will be temporarily suspending all U.S. to China flying beginning Feb. 6 through April 30.
The airline says the move was made due to ongoing concerns related to the coronavirus.
Delta will continue to operate flights between now and Feb. 5 to ensure customers looking to exit China have options to do so.
“The last China-bound flight departing the U.S. will leave on Monday, Feb. 3 with the last return flight back to the U.S. departing China on Feb. 5. The airline will continue to monitor the situation closely and may make additional adjustments as the situation continues to evolve,” Delta said.
Customers whose travel plans are affected can go to “My Trips” section of Delta.com to see their options.
Minnespolis-St. Paul International Airport is one of Delta’s largest hubs. There are no direct flights offered by Delta to China from MSP airport.
