



— The case remains cold in a fatal hit-and-run that killed two men in western Wisconsin in 2014.

On Friday, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office and St. Croix Tribal Police joined the victims’ family members in a press conference, making a plea for someone who knows something to come forward.

“For the driver who did this, it’s time for you to come to reason and lift the guilt that has been with you for the last 6 years,” St. Croix Tribal Police Chief Frank Taylor said. “We all want closure. Closure to the families that are affected and closure to those responsible.”

In the early evening of Jan. 11, 2014, two men had an altercation at a home in the Round Lake Native American Community that spilled out onto County Road E near Balsam Lake, and they were hit and killed instantly by a pickup truck that was driving by. Witnesses said the driver and passenger stopped, then drove away.

Authorities later identified the victims as Ben Juarez and Rick Cobenais.

Thomas Fowler, son of Cobenais, talked at the press conference.

“I need peace so I can move on with the rest of my life. I want my mother to have peace,” Fowler said. “We’ve been through a lot in the last 6 years … Do the right thing. I’m willing to forgive them. I am. So I can move on with my life. I cannot keep reliving this.”

Today the Polk County (WI) Sheriff’s office and St. Croix Tribal Police joined family members of two men killed in a hit and run in 2014. The case remains cold and they are looking for a man who was driving a Ford F-150 or F-250 (‘97-‘03). More from family at 6:00. @WCCO pic.twitter.com/VntjyL77pD — John Lauritsen (@JDLauritsen) January 31, 2020

Authorities say they are looking for a man who was driving a Ford F-150 or F-250 between the years of 1997 and 2003.

The Polk County Sheriff’s Office released a video documenting the case and featuring emotional witness testimony:



Anyone with information is asked to call the Polk County dispatch phone number at 715-485-8300 and they will transfer you to the tip line. You can remain anonymous.

