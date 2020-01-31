MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The harmful chemical used by dozens of Minnesota businesses is causing serious concerns.

Trichloroethylene or TCE is a dangerous chemical used in the industrial process or emitted as a byproduct.

The Minnesota Pollution Control Agency’s assessment of 86 facilities resulted in eight facilities, all in the metro, that had substantial emissions of the chemical.

“We know TCE is a harmful chemical and right now while it’s still available to use in Minnesota we want to work with companies to make sure they are getting it out of the system,” Craig McDonnell said.

The MPCA has spent the past year, assessing the amount of TCE generated by businesses across the state.

It’s latest findings point to eight facilities, that had substantial emissions of the chemical.

It’s testing proved each facility exceeded health benchmarks by a range of two to 95 times.

“So we worked with those communities to reduce their TCE use or an any many cases get them to move to a new less toxic chemical,” McDonnell said.

Many of the 86 facilities tested were not in violation of their permit.

As health guidelines change, the MPCA is taking a fresh look at its air permits to determine the right emissions limits for facilities.

“One of the things I saw in the report that companies are starting to make change already and if something good can come out of the water gremlin incident in White Bear then that’s good,” White Bear Lake resident Leigh Thiel said.

Leigh Thiel has lived in White Bear Lake for 17 years.

She wants to see TCE banned in the state so no other community has to deal with the health issues that can be associated with it.

“If there is an alternative to toxic chemicals then we should look at getting those in and banning the toxic chemicals,” Senator Roger Chamberlain said.

Chamberlain proposed a bill to ban TCE last legislative session.

Although it did not pass, he is determined to continue the fight.

The MPCA is in step with his efforts.

“We have been supportive of a ban last legislative session and the Governor and the PCA will be working with those legislators as well as those other community groups to move forward on a ban,” McDonnell said.

Governor Walz says he remains interested in a TCE ban in Minnesota.

He’s met with concerned citizens and will review legislative proposals to determine the best way to keep Minnesotans safe.