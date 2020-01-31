MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A man who pleaded guilty to four counts of felony first-degree assault on a peace officer and other charges stemming from a domestic incident has been sentenced to 15 years, nine months in prison.
On Thursday, 45-year-old Roy Thomas Miller, of Hill City, was sentenced by District Court Judge Sarah McBroom, following victim impact statements and arguments from legal counsel.
The criminal complaint alleged Miller physically assaulted a male victim and his mother at Miller’s residence in Itasca County in February 2019. The victims said Miller became angry and violent with them after they laughed when the family dog urinated on him.
The complaint went on to say that Miller broke the mother’s cellphone, punched both of them, and throw objects at them. The complaint also says he grabbed a gun and headbutted the woman’s rearview mirror. The woman found her son wearing only his underwear down the road in the confusion.
When officers responded to the scene, they found Miller trying to leave in a truck. He was ordered to stop his vehicle, and that’s when officer said he fired shots at them. Miller surrendered only after running into a ditch, police said.
Miller pleaded guilty to four counts of felony First Degree Assault on a Peace Officer with Deadly Force, one count of felony Second Degree Assault with a Dangerous Weapon, and one misdemeanor count of Domestic Assault.
McBroom said that while Miller has demonstrated remorse for the crimes, she was going to sentence him to the maximum end of the sentencing range.
