MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Minnesota State Patrol says one person is dead after a motorist attempted a U-turn on Interstate 94 in St. Cloud early Friday morning.
According to the state patrol, the crash occurred shortly after 5 a.m. on eastbound I-94 near Opportunity Drive. There, a 2000 Honda Accord pulled over to the right shoulder, attempted a U-turn and was struck by a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado in the left lane.
The Honda came to rest in the median ditch.
The driver of the Honda, a 42-year-old St. Cloud man, was killed in the crash.
The driver of the Chevrolet, a 43-year-old Rice man, suffered non-life threatening injuries and was taken to St. Cloud Hospital.
The road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
