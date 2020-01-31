Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Minnesota Department of Health sent another sample to the Center for Disease Control for coronavirus testing early this week.
This is the third sample from a person in Minnesota sent off for testing. The other two tested negative, the CDC confirmed Monday.
So far, six cases have been confirmed in the U.S. Across the country, the CDC says 241 people are under review for the virus.
