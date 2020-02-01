MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A car crash in northwestern Minnesota involved four children late Friday night. There do not appear to have been any life-threatening injuries.
According to the Minnesota State Patrol, a Chevy Venture Van was traveling northbound on Highway 59 around a curve in the roadway in Lake Grove Township around 11 p.m.
A Pontiac Grand Am was driving in the opposite direction, on the same stretch of road, when the Chevy crossed the center line.
The Chevy attempted to cut back to the right side of the road. However, a media release says the driver of the Pontiac tried to avoid the Chevy by entering the Chevy’s lane – the two vehicles then collided head on in the middle of the road.
Law enforcement reported that road conditions were snowy and icy at the time of the crash.
The ages of the children on board have not been released. Several of the passengers were taken to Mahnomen Health Center for treatment of non-life threatening injures.
