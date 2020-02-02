CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Ice Castles, New Brighton, Temporarily Closed

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — The Ice Castles in New Brighton are temporarily closed Sunday due to unseasonably warm temperatures.

A spokesperson told WCCO-TV that the popular winter attraction will temporarily close to ensure guest safety.

This comes on a Top 10 Weather Day, with the metro area seeing highs in the upper 40’s.

All Sunday ticket holders received an automatic refund, along with a coupon to re-book at a discounted price.

Officials say they are hoping to re-open the Ice Castles on Monday.

