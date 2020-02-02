



MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — When Yulin Yin arrived in Wuhan, China, to see family to celebrate the Chinese New Year in January, he saw little information in the news about the coronavirus.

“We did not know it was really bad the first couple of days,” Yin said.

The situation changed quickly.

Within days of arriving, there was a mandatory evacuation. Yin says a 24/7 news channel gives updates on the virus to residents in Wuhan. Restaurants are empty.

“It was just weird when you go shopping, there’s not many people there,” he said.

Yin has been trying to get back to Minnesota where his wife and daughter are in Minneapolis. But public transportation has been suspended. He had a flight scheduled for Monday morning—they are 14 hours ahead in Wuhan—but it was cancelled.

He currently has no update on when he’ll be able to get back to the U.S.

Yin would be flown back to the U.S. where the CDC is screening American citizens coming from China. He and his family are showing no signs of the illness.

“I read that there are flights suspended from China, not just Wuhan, to the United States, yeah I’m very worried,” he said.

Yin says he plans on staying inside when he does get home just as a precaution.