Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A 30-year-old man and his dog fell through the ice in northwestern Minnesota Friday evening.
The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says the man was ice fishing on Little Pine Lake when his dog began to chase swans into open water.
As the fisherman went to help, he also fell through the ice. He was able to get out of the water and call 911, according to a release.
Perham Fire and Rescue successfully saved the dog with no injuries.
Emergency Medical Services transported the fisherman to Perham Health to be monitored for injury and hypothermia, where he was reunited with his pup.
Authorities say the man was soon released from the hospital.
You must log in to post a comment.