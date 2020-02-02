MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Senator Amy Klobuchar made her final pitch to voters in Iowa before rushing back to Washington tonight so she can be there for the start of the impeachment trial tomorrow.

Esme Murphy looks at how the Senator has been juggling the double duty of running a campaign and being an impeachment juror

With Senator Klobuchar once again back in Washington on impeachment duty she will have to rely on her most important surrogates. Her husband Professor John Bessler and her daughter Abigail.

It is Abigail who has done a lot of the heavy lifting, getting a lot of local and national press for her hosting of Iowa hot dish suppers in her mother’s absence.

“I have been everywhere I try to be half as many places as my Mom has,” she said. “It’s been a lot of fun, I have been eating a lot of hot dish sometimes for lunch and dinner which is always good.”

Professor Bessler, a legal scholar is upbeat as the marathon Iowa campaign comes to a close.

“It has been almost a year since the announcement in the snow but she is working really hard and you know we are seeing a lot of momentum here in the end so we are excited about it,” Bessler said.

Senator Klobuchar says she will be flying back to Iowa tomorrow after the impeachment trial for what she hopes is a better than expected chowing in these critical Iowa caucuses.

Three other Senators have also been doing double duty in Washington and on the Campaign trial – Senators Michael Bennett, Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren.