MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities say no one was injured after a technical rescue in St. Paul early Saturday morning.
The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted about the cave rescue around 1:40 p.m. Sunday.
Yesterday at 1:37am @StPaulFireDept Rescue Squad 3 performed a Technical Rescue of an individual at Wabasha and Shepard Rd. The individual was stuck 100’ above the ground with no way of getting down. A safe Rescue was performed and no injuries were reported. pic.twitter.com/o9rAFfjToL
— Saint Paul Fire Dept (@StPaulFireDept) February 2, 2020
Officials say Rescue Squad 3 responded around 1:30 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of a man stuck in a cave near Wabasha and Shepard Road. The victim was stranded 100 feet above the ground with no way of getting down, the fire department said. The man was harnessed to the rescuer and lowered to the ground.
No one was injured.
A spokesperson for the fire department told WCCO-TV that it is unclear how the man got into the cave.
Limited details are available at this time, please check back for updates.
You must log in to post a comment.