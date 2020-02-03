Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Minneapolis fire crews battled a fire at a two-story townhouse on the city’s south side Monday morning.
According to the Minneapolis Fire Department, the structure fire was reported around 10:40 a.m. on the 100 block of 31st Street West.
Crews rescued one victim from the structure. The victim was transferred to paramedics for treatment of a superficial burn injury.
After searching the structure and adjacent townhomes, the all clear was given shortly before 11 a.m.
A couple hours earlier, fire crews also battled another fire at a duplex on the 3100 block of 38th Avenue South. No one was inside the duplex and that fire was declared under control shortly before 8 a.m.
