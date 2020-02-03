



Are you single and looking for an unforgettable summer? Look no further than “Love Island,” where there’s an endless supply of sassy singles ready to embark on a summer of love, friendships and ultimately, relationships.

Audition to be a cast member on the CBS hit show and go on a once-in-a-lifetime adventure to find love.

Where: Surly Brewing, 520 Malcolm Ave SE, Minneapolis, MN 55414

When: Saturday, February 15

12:30 p.m. to 1 p.m. – Q&A with Love Island Narrator, Matthew Hoffman, and Season 1 contestants.

1 p.m. to 5 p.m. – Open Casting Call

(Note: WCCO has the right to close the registration line at any time.)

All contestants must be 18 years or older on March 20, 2020 and meet these additional eligibility requirements.

Eligible contestants are required to fill out an application and sign a video release. Please download, fill out and bring along to your audition.

——-

About Love Island: For anyone who hasn’t been glued to their TVs and streaming devices, soaking in all the drama – the matchmaking begins as a group of single “Islanders” come together in a stunning villa on a beautiful tropical island, ready to embark on a summer of dating, romance, and ultimately, relationships. Every few days the Islanders pair up and those who are not coupled are at risk of being dumped from the island. Islanders are on the lookout for romance, but the road to love doesn’t always run smoothly. Challenges abound with intriguing new Islander arrivals and dramatic twists as friendships and relationships form. In addition to choosing their partners wisely, Islanders must also win the hearts of viewers who have the opportunity to shape events on screen and ultimately crown one lucky couple the winner who will then have the chance to walk away with both love and the cash prize.