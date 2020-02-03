CBSN MinnesotaWatch Now
Filed Under:Battle Lake Fire Department, Fire, Otter Tail County Sheriff's Office, Underwood, Underwood Fire Department

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a shop fire at a residence in western Minnesota destroyed $5,000 worth of property on Sunday.

According to an incident report, the 49-year-old owner of a residence near Underwood, Minnesota was, “siphoning fuel from a snowmobile into a gas tank with a small propane heater nearby, causing flames to produce,” around 5 p.m.

Authorities say the fire resulted in a total loss of the interior of the shop.

The Underwood Fire Department worked to put out the flames, with assistance from the Battle Lake Fire Department.

