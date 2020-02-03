Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Otter Tail County Sheriff’s Office says a shop fire at a residence in western Minnesota destroyed $5,000 worth of property on Sunday.
According to an incident report, the 49-year-old owner of a residence near Underwood, Minnesota was, “siphoning fuel from a snowmobile into a gas tank with a small propane heater nearby, causing flames to produce,” around 5 p.m.
Authorities say the fire resulted in a total loss of the interior of the shop.
The Underwood Fire Department worked to put out the flames, with assistance from the Battle Lake Fire Department.
You must log in to post a comment.