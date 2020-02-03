Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – Firefighters knocked down flames Monday morning at a duplex in south Minneapolis.
The Minneapolis Police Department says crews responded around 6 a.m. to a ceiling fire in a building on the 3100 block of 38th Avenue South, in the city’s Longfellow neighborhood.
No one was in the duplex. Crews battled the flames for about an hour.
The fire was declared under control shortly before 8 a.m.
Secondary searches complete. All clear. Fire Under Control. No victims or injuries reported at this fire. Cause of the fire will be under investigation.
— Minneapolis Fire (@MinneapolisFire) February 3, 2020
