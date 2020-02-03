



In the basement of Faith Lutheran Church in St. Paul, a little studio carved from a janitor’s office is gaining a big following.

It’s 10 a.m. and you hear an announcer’s voice say, “Conor’s Corner right here at WFNU FM 94.1 FM.”

The non-profit, Frogtown Community Radio is giving voice to the under-served. On each Monday morning it means that Conor O’Meara is once again climbing onto his cloud nine.

When asked, “how are you,” Conor smiles and replies, “I’m doing great.”

Conor’s autism can’t quiet his love and knowledge of sports. Teams, results and player news will take center stage on his weekly hour-long radio shows.

Says Conor, “I think the Twins are going to alright this year.”

With the help of his co-host Scott Applebaum and sound engineer Katey DeCelle, Conor chats it up with callers and guests. On this particular Monday show, Fox Sports North reporter Kevin Gorg is occupying the in-studio hot seat.

Gorg can’t miss the opportunity to inform listeners that the host has an extra special reason to smile.

“The star of the show is celebrating 22 today; I feel pretty special,” Gorg said.

Conor’s father, Shamus, says the show gives his son and others with autism the confidence to push their limits of what’s possible.

Explains Shamus O’Meara, “he’s not there for himself – he’s there to share his love of people. I think the more people hear Conor’s voice the better our lives are going to be.”

Each show, Conor announces some type of top ten list, harkening back to the days of David Letterman. Today’s list contains Conor’s favorite birthday songs. On it is one of his all-time favorites, Springsteen’s “Born To Run.”

But more than anything he says or sings, Conor’s message to his growing number of radio listeners is quite simple.

“People, don’t let your disabilities define who you are,” he said.

In a world filled with so much static, it’s so refreshing to hear.

