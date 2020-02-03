Comments
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Kids in need of some dental work have the chance to get it for free.
Nearly 100 clinics across Minnesota are taking part in the “Give Kids a Smile” event this year. It’s happening on Feb. 7 and 8.
The Minnesota Dental Association has over 1,200 dental professionals helping out. Dentists will be providing free exams, fillings and sealants.
Parents can start making appointments for their kids now.
Visit the Dental Association’s website for more information.
