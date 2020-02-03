MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — One person was killed Sunday evening in a crash in the Township of Menomonie, according to the Dunn County Sheriff’s Office.
The crash happened around 8 p.m. on the 3700 block of 420th St.
Officials say a driver, traveling southbound on 420th Street, approached a curve but was unable to negotiate the turn. The vehicle left the roadway and struck a group of large trees.
According to the sheriff’s office, the Menomonie Fire and Rescue extricated the adult male driver due to significant damage to the vehicle. Life-saving measures were attempted but were not successful and the driver was pronounced dead at the scene.
Officials say the adult male passenger in the vehicle was transported to Mayo-Menomonie with non-life threatening injuries.
The names of the individuals involved in the crash are not being released at this time.
The crash remains under investigation.
You must log in to post a comment.