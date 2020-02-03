MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – A patient escaped from a state psychiatric hospital and stole a police squad car in Anoka on Thursday.
According to a criminal complaint, the 23-year-old Mankato man climbed a fence at the Anoka Metro Regional Treatment Center to escape from the facility around 4:30 p.m. on January 30.
Police officers went to the area and found him walking on a nearby sidewalk. According to law enforcement, when he saw the officers he ran away.
Later on he was located again in a backyard. At that point in the pursuit the man was able to enter a police officer’s squad car through the passenger door, taking off in the vehicle.
Law enforcement says he drove a few blocks away and parked the car in the middle of the road.
Then more police officers surrounded him and he was taken into custody without incident. He’s been charged with one felony count of motor vehicle theft, facing a maximum sentence of five years in prison and/or a $10,000 fine.
