MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A 36-year-old man is facing criminal charges in connection to Sunday’s shooting in Spring Lake Park that left one man injured.
Barry Lee Hawkings Jr., 36, has been charged in Anoka County Court with Possession of a Firearm and Assault in the Second Degree.
According to the Anoka County Sheriff’s Office, Spring Lake Park Police responded to a report of a shooting around 7:15 p.m. Upon arrival, police found one male victim shot.
The name of the 33-year-old victim is not being released at this time.
The incident remains under investigation.
