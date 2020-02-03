MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) – The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office recently charged a St. Paul couple with 45 felony counts of failing to pay sales tax, according to an announcement from the Minnesota Department of Revenue.
The crime involves Big Family Cleaning Services LLC – a business providing taxable cleaning services to restaurants. The misconduct is said to have added up to more than $54,500.
According to criminal complaints, Antelmo Cabello Gutierrez and Antonia Zamorano-Urzua – the married owners of the business – allegedly charged sales tax on transactions without filing a sales tax return, paying sales tax between April 2015 and January 2019, or having a valid sales tax permit.
Each felony charge comes with a maximum penalty of five years in prison, and/or a $10,000 fine.
The department says that many of its criminal cases are investigated because of public tips. There is a 24-hour tip line for anyone who suspects that a person or business is violating Minnesota tax laws.
Locals can call 651-297-5195 or email here; choosing to remain anonymous if they would prefer.
You must log in to post a comment.